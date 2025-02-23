Rooker (forearm) is batting second as the Athletics' DH in Sunday's Cactus League contest against Colorado.

Rooker underwent right forearm extensor surgery last October, but the expectation was always that he'd be healthy by the start of spring training. That appears to be the case given the 30-year-old's presence in the lineup for the Athletics' second game of the exhibition slate. Rooker is slated to bat near the top of the team's order in 2025 after exploding for a career-best 39 home runs, 112 RBI, 82 runs and 11 stolen bases while posting a .927 OPS last year.