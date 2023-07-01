Rooker went 1-for-3 with a triple in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Mired in an ugly 2-for-31 slump during which he'd struck out at an astounding 48.5 percent clip coming into the night, Rooker got some much-needed solid wood on the ball, resulting in his first career triple. The 28-year-old inched his season average back over .240 with the extra-base hit, and his 11.6 percent walk rate has helped keep his on-base percentage at a solid .338 figure. Rooker also brings plenty of pop -- 26 of his 57 hits have gone for extra bases and he's sporting a 13.1 percent barrel rate -- but his issues with consistent contact have plagued him since his rookie 2021 season with the Twins.