Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Rooker went back to back with Seth Brown in leaving the park, uncorking a 413-foot shot to left in the fourth inning that extended the Athletics' lead to 4-2 at the time. The round tripper represented an extension of a solid stretch at the plate for Rooker, who's gone 6-for-19 with a double, two homers overall, five RBI, a walk and five runs across his last five games.