Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Rooker's 418-foot solo shot to center in the sixth inning ignited the Athletics' comeback from a 5-3 deficit. The 28-year-old has been on a power tear of late with three homers in his last four games, and he's now hitting .314 with five extra-base hits and six RBI across his last nine contests overall.