Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Rooker was one of the few bright spots for Oakland's bats, hitting the second of two Athletics homers off George Kirby when he launched a 410-foot shot with Seth Brown aboard in the sixth. The rookie has now left the yard in four of his last seven games, a welcome power surge that's helped him push his season-long OPS over the .800 mark (.801).