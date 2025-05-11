Rooker went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.

Getting the start in right field, the 30-year-old slugger took Carlos Rodon deep in the third inning to give the A's a 4-0 lead, and give Rooker his 10th homer of the season. It was his fifth appearance of the season in the outfield, crossing an eligibility threshold in some fantasy formats, but his bat plays at any position. Through 40 games, Rooker is slashing .253/.316/.494 with 22 RBI and 27 runs.