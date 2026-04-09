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Rooker was pulled from Thursday's game against the Yankees in the first inning due to right flank discomfort, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker tweaked his side on a swing and was removed from the contest shortly after. He will likely undergo an MRI before more is known about his condition, but a trip to the injured list could be in the cards. If Rooker is forced to miss time, it could result in added playing time for Carlos Cortes and/or Andy Ibanez.

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