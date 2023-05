Rooker went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Royals.

Rooker reached after being hit by a pitch in the fourth. He would up stealing second and would score in the frame. The 28-year-old was kept quiet otherwise but has been a fantasy darling so far this season, slashing .319/.434/.692 with 10 homers, 26 RBI, 17 runs and a 17:27 BB:K over 113 plate appearances.