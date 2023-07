Rooker went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and one steal in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Rooker went deep for his second home run in as many games, launching a solo shot off Josh Wincowski in the fifth. He also secured his second stolen base of 2023, a rare feat considering he didn't log a steal in any of his first three MLB seasons. Over his last nine appearances, Rooker is 9-for-27 (.333) with three homers and six RBI but is striking out at a 35.4 percent clip.