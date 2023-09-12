Rooker is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.
Rooker is hitting .214 with two home runs, one steal and a 39.4 percent strikeout rate in eight games this month. Tyler Soderstrom will slot in as designated hitter while batting eighth.
