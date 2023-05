Rooker went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs in an extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Rooker generated some impressive small-ball production as part of Oakland's 12-hit outburst. The 28-year-old has been an indisputable bright spot in a frequently sputtering Athletics offense, with Tuesday's busy night pushing his season slash line to an elite .304/.418/.624 across 153 plate appearances.