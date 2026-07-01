Athletics' Brent Rooker: Out for season

Rooker will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a cartilage tear in his left knee, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Rooker was re-evaluated Tuesday after making slow progress in his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee, which has been bothering him since early June. Test results revealed torn cartilage in the 31-year-old's knee, so he'll go under the knife to address the issue, putting an early end to his 2026 campaign. Jonah Heim has been getting regular starts at DH with Rooker on the IL and could now remain in that role for the rest of the year.