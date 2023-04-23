Rooker is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Rooker returned to action the past two games after missing some time with a hamstring issue, and he'll take a seat Sunday after he went 2-for-6 with three walks and two runs in those two contests. Tony Kemp and Conner Capel will start in the corner outfield spots in the series finale versus Texas.
More News
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: On base thrice in Friday return•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Tending to hammy bruise•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Out Wednesday vs. Cubs•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Removed with tightness in hamstring•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Notches another multi-hit game•