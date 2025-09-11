Rooker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Boston.

Rooker didn't drive in any runs in Wednesday's win, but he still made his presence felt with his 11th three-hit game of the year and his fourth contest with multiple doubles. The 30-year-old's .824 OPS marks a step back from last season's .927 breakout, though he's remained a steady power source with 40 doubles, 27 homers and 82 RBI across 147 games.