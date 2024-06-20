Rooker went 2-for-3 with two RBI singles and a walk in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Rooker's timely hitting led to two of the Athletics' five runs, with the veteran driving home JJ Bleday in the third and seventh innings with his pair of singles. Rooker has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, but a 42.9 percent strikeout rate has helped lead to a lackluster .211/.262/.368 slash line in that same span.
More News
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: On bench for Game 2•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Laces triple in loss•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Getting day off amid slump•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Slugs 13th homer Sunday•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Reaches twice in shutout loss•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Plates four in high-scoring win•