Rooker went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a loss to the Pirates on Monday.

Rooker reached safely for the third time over the last four games in the narrow loss while generating his first multi-hit effort since May 20. The 28-year-old carries an impressive .263/.368/.497 slash line across 212 plate appearances, giving him his most extensive taste of success at the big-league level yet and affording him regular playing time at the corner outfield spots and designated hitter.