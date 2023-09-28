Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Rooker made good use of the one at-bat he hit safely in, plating Ryan Noda and Aledmys Diaz to snap a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. The slugger also added to his career-best stolen-base total with his fourth pilfer of the campaign after not having logged a single steal attempt over his previous three major league seasons. Rooker has also now reached safely in nine straight games and 10 consecutive starts, producing a .314/.368/.743 slash line in the 38 plate appearances he's recorded over the latter span.