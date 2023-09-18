Rooker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

The Athletics only managed six total hits on the day and Rooker accounted for two of them including their only extra-base hit of the day with an eighth-inning solo home run. The long ball was his third over the last five games and his 26th of the year, as he continues to be one of the rare sources of power in the A's lineup. For the year, the first-time All-Star is slashing .241/.324/.797 with 60 RBI, 55 runs and a 45:126 BB:K in 481 plate appearances.