Rooker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rooker has homered twice over the last three games and has knocked seven extra-base hits over his last 16 contests. The 29-year-old's homer Friday was his 15th of the season, putting him just slightly behind the pace to match his 30-homer campaign from 2023. He's added 47 RBI, 29 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .264/.340/.516 slash line across 69 contests as one of the Athletics' more reliable hitters.