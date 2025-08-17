Rooker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Rooker is up to 25 homers on the year, including five over 27 games since the All-Star break. He's been steady in August, batting .286 (16-for-56) over 14 contests while adding 10 RBI and seven extra-base hits. The slugger is up to a .275/.348/.501 slash line, 72 RBI, 79 runs scored and five stolen bases over 125 games this season.