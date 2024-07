Rooker went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a walk in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Rooker provided the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics while tying the career high of four stolen bases he'd set in 2023. The 29-year-old is on a week-plus tear at the plate, one that's seen him hit .394 and generate four multi-hit tallies in his last nine games.