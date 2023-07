Rooker was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins with an illness, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

There has been nothing to suggest Rooker is dealing with a serious illness. Rooker has had some major peaks and valleys this season -- he's been enjoying success lately, slashing .281/.351/.625 with three homers in his last 10 games despite a 35.1 percent strikeout rate in that span.