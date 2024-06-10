Rooker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Rooker squared up for his 13th homer in the sixth inning, a 436-foot shot that cut a 2-0 deficit in half. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in three straight games, and he's now popped nine extra-base hits and driven in 12 runs over his last 19 contests on his way to an .851 OPS in that span.
