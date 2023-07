Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Rooker's 15th homer of the season -- a 375-foot shot to left center in the sixth inning -- marked his second time leaving the yard in July. The 28-year-old has hit safely in six of his last eight games as well, but a massive 42.3 percent strikeout rate has helped lead to just a .250 average and a .269 on-base percent during that sample.