Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 victory versus the Royals.

After hitting his 20th homer of the season Sunday, Rooker followed with No. 21 a day later. The long ball proved to be the difference in the contest, as it came in the ninth inning and broke a 4-4 tie. Rooker struggled at the plate early in August, but he's been coming on of late, batting .346 (9-for-26) with two homers, four RBI and five runs over his past seven games.