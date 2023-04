Rooker went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Rooker has been a much-needed bright spot for this struggling Athletics team. The former Twin is now tied for fifth in the league with his eight long balls, and sports an impressive 1.213 OPS through 62 at-bats. The outfielder is already about to pass his career-high of nine homers in a season, which he hit in 2021 for Minnesota.