Rooker entered Sunday's loss to the White Sox as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth and remained in the game in right field, going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

After striking out looking during his official pinch-hit plate appearance, Rooker put some much-needed good wood on the ball and sent a Bryan Shaw cutter 441 feet into the center field seats with Shea Langeliers aboard in the eighth. Rooker had been mired in a 3-for-34 slump over the prior 11 contests coming into the game, but he's now got a modest three-game hitting streak going that also includes his first career triple.