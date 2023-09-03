Rooker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Rooker's 23rd blast of the season was a noteworthy one, a 436-foot shot with Ryan Noda aboard in the fourth inning that would prove to be the difference in the game despite it coming relatively early in the contest. Rooker has been swinging a particularly productive bat since mid-August despite still struggling with making consistent contact -- he owns a .277 average and .852 OPS over his last 17 games, a stretch that includes eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four homers) and eight RBI.