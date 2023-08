Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

Rooker tagged starter Jake Irvin for a solo homer in the sixth inning and pushed his season total to 19. The outfielder has been slumping lately, batting 3-for-23 (.130) across his last eight games but still owns a .240/.327/.467 slash line on the year (96 games).