Rooker went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Angels.

Rooker's lone hit of the contest was a productive one, as he slammed a three-run home run off Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning to put Oakland on the board. It was the third long ball in the four-game series for Rooker, and he knocked in seven runs over that span. Rooker leads the Athletics with seven homers and 18 RBI on the campaign.

