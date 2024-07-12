Rooker went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.
Rooker swiped his fifth bag of the season, a new career high, while reaching safely for the ninth consecutive game. The 29-year-old is hitting a blistering .448 (13-for-29) during that span and complementing it with an elite .553 OBP that's partly the byproduct of an 18.4 percent walk rate.
