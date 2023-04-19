Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said prior to Wednesday's game against the Cubs that Rooker is dealing with a hamstring contusion and is unlikely to be available off the bench, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kotsay had previously described Rooker's removal from Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Chicago as precautionary, but the fact that the 28-year-old isn't available off the bench for the series finale suggests that the Athletics have slightly more concern than they initially let on. The Athletics have a well-timed off day Thursday, so the club will wait and see how Rooker responds to the two-day respite before deciding on his status for Friday's series opener in Texas.