Athletics' Brett Anderson: Activated ahead of start
Anderson (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start against the Orioles on Thursday.
Anderson is set to rejoin the rotation after spending a little more than two weeks on the shelf with a forearm strain. The veteran southpaw will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the injury, as he owns an impressive 2.83 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through seven second-half starts.
