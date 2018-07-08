Athletics' Brett Anderson: Activated ahead of start
The Athletics activated Anderson (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Indians.
Anderson returns to the rotation following more than a seven-week absence due to a left shoulder strain. He completed three minor-league rehab starts to prove his health, culminating in a 5.2-inning, 81-pitch outing for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The elevated pitch count suggests Anderson likely won't face any restrictions as he returns from the DL and looks to improve on the 7.63 ERA and 2.02 WHIP he deliver in four starts for the Athletics prior to being shut down. He'll assume the rotation spot of Paul Blackburn (elbow), who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Will return to action Sunday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Decision on status likely Saturday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws 81 pitches in third rehab start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Next rehab appearance set•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit hard in rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Rehab start moved to Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start