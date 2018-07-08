The Athletics activated Anderson (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Indians.

Anderson returns to the rotation following more than a seven-week absence due to a left shoulder strain. He completed three minor-league rehab starts to prove his health, culminating in a 5.2-inning, 81-pitch outing for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The elevated pitch count suggests Anderson likely won't face any restrictions as he returns from the DL and looks to improve on the 7.63 ERA and 2.02 WHIP he deliver in four starts for the Athletics prior to being shut down. He'll assume the rotation spot of Paul Blackburn (elbow), who was placed on the DL in a corresponding move.