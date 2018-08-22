Anderson (3-3) got the win Tuesday, firing seven shutout innings with one hit and one walk while striking out six against the Rangers.

Anderson was superb, working around a leadoff double in the fourth inning and facing just one above the minimum over seven frames for his first win in nearly a month. The lefty has gone back-to-back outings working at least seven innings without allowing a run -- and has done so in three of his last four starts -- to work to a minuscule 0.68 ERA over 26.2 innings in August. He'll look to keep it rolling Sunday in Minnesota.