Athletics' Brett Anderson: Allows one hit in win
Anderson (3-3) got the win Tuesday, firing seven shutout innings with one hit and one walk while striking out six against the Rangers.
Anderson was superb, working around a leadoff double in the fourth inning and facing just one above the minimum over seven frames for his first win in nearly a month. The lefty has gone back-to-back outings working at least seven innings without allowing a run -- and has done so in three of his last four starts -- to work to a minuscule 0.68 ERA over 26.2 innings in August. He'll look to keep it rolling Sunday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impresses in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Solid in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses seven scoreless innings•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Roughed up at Coors Field•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Grabs second win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Another short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...