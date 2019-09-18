Anderson did not factor into the decision against Kansas City on Tuesday, hurling five innings and giving up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out two.

Anderson made only 66 pitches, 40 of which were strikes, but was pulled after five frames for his third straight start. The strategy -- likely precipitated by Anderson's 5.13 ERA after the fifth inning this season -- has yielded mostly positive results, as Oakland has won each of the southpaw's last three starts while he has surrendered six earned runs over 15 innings. Anderson now holds a 4.00 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season and is next scheduled to face the Angels in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.