Athletics' Brett Anderson: Another short outing
Anderson allowed three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one across 3.1 innings Saturday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Anderson allowed three extra-base hits, none of which were home runs -- with all three baserunners eventually coming around to score. Otherwise, it was a fairly typical outing from Anderson as he didn't induce many strikeouts -- he generated just two swinging strikes -- but got six of the 10 outs he recorded via the groundball. He has managed to pitch six innings only one time in six starts this season and has a 6.08 ERA and 1.86 WHIP through 23.2 innings. That makes him a pitcher to avoid in nearly all formats.
