Athletics' Brett Anderson: Beginning rehab assignment Monday
Anderson (shoulder) will head to extended spring training in Arizona on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson encouragingly threw all of his pitches in Saturday morning's bullpen session, and manager Bob Melvin had indicated at that point that the veteran was nearing a rehab assignment. That's now official, although how much time Anderson will need before being deemed for activation remains to be seen.
