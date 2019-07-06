Anderson (9-5) allowed two runs on five hits over 6.1 innings, striking out four and earning the win in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Anderson wasn't challenged much in the contest, and he didn't issue a free pass for the first time since May 20 versus the Indians. The left-hander's ERA moved to 3.86 with a 1.30 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 102.2 innings this season. He'll try to win a third consecutive start when he faces the White Sox in his first start after the All-Star break.