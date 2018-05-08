Athletics' Brett Anderson: Blasted by Astros for first loss

Anderson (0-1) was hammered for nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks over three innings to take the loss Monday against Houston.

Anderson was lit up for a three-run homer by George Springer, the biggest mistake of his day, but eight of the 10 Astros hits against Anderson were singles. He just couldn't miss bats. Anderson induced just two swinging strikes in 61 offerings, and it didn't matter that most of his misses were low in the zone, as Astros hitters were able to put enough mustard on them to make him pay anyway. It's tough to judge Anderson too harshly for falling to the reigning World Series champions, but he'll have to prove he can make hitters whiff if he's going to succeed in his comeback attempt. Anderson's next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Sunday against the Yankees, another tough test.