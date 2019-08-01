Anderson (9-7) was charged with the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday after surrendering three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts over seven innings.

Anderson allowed a leadoff home run to Lorenzo Cain in the first inning, which proved to be the only long ball of the game. The next run came from an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the third, and the final damage came from an RBI groundout by Mike Moustakas in the fourth. Despite a stronger second half, the 31-year-old will look for his first win since July 5 when he takes on the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday. The southpaw sports a 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 64:35 K:BB over 127 innings this season.