Athletics' Brett Anderson: Charged with loss
Anderson (9-7) was charged with the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday after surrendering three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts over seven innings.
Anderson allowed a leadoff home run to Lorenzo Cain in the first inning, which proved to be the only long ball of the game. The next run came from an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the third, and the final damage came from an RBI groundout by Mike Moustakas in the fourth. Despite a stronger second half, the 31-year-old will look for his first win since July 5 when he takes on the Cubs in Chicago on Thursday. The southpaw sports a 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 64:35 K:BB over 127 innings this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Takes loss against Rangers•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Reinstated ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Lands on paternity list•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Optimistic for next start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Exits with blister•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...