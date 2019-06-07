Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Anderson (oblique) is starting Friday's game against the Rangers.
As expected, Anderson will toe the rubber Friday after previously dealing with a mild oblique injury. He was forced to exit his last start due to the issue, though he won't be forced to miss any time. Anderson owns a 6-4 record with a 3.95 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 66 innings this season for Oakland.
