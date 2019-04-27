Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed as starter
Anderson (ankle) will start as expected Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Anderson left his previous start after spraining his left ankle, but reports from the time of the injury suggested his next start likely wouldn't be at risk. He is indeed ready to go and will look to improve on his 3-1 record and 3.04 ERA against Toronto.
