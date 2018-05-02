Athletics' Brett Anderson: Confirmed for Wednesday start

Anderson will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville and start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson is set to join the back end of the the Athletics' rotation following the demotion of Kendall Graveman last week. The veteran lefty owns a 1.89 ERA over 19 innings with Nashville this season but posted a cumulative 6.34 ERA over 55.1 innings with the Cubs and Blue Jays last season. He can be left off your fantasy radar for the time being.