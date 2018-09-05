Manager Bob Melvin said Anderson (forearm) could start during the team's upcoming road trip, which runs Sept. 11-16, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson got through a bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, and the southpaw could be cleared to rejoin the rotation sometime next week if everything goes as planned during an extended bullpen Saturday. He's been on the shelf since Aug. 28 with a forearm strain.