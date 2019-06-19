Anderson (7-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 16-2 rout of the Orioles, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out two.

The veteran southpaw pitched to mostly weak contact, with Jonathan Villar's fifth-inning solo shot being the only extra-base hit Anderson allowed, and the A's offense did the rest. He'll take a 3.68 ERA and 45:29 K:BB through 85.2 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Rays.