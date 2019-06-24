Anderson (7-5) coughed up seven runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings Sunday, taking the loss to the Rays.

Anderson gave up three runs in the third inning, including a two-run shot by Travis d'Arnaud. He then gave up four straight hits without recording an out to start the fourth, knocking him out of the game. Brian Schlitter would allow another two hits, charging Anderson with two more runs after he was back in the dugout. Anderson's ERA jumped from 3.68 to 4.26 across 88.2 frames. He'll face the Angels in Los Angeles on Saturday.