Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dealing with ankle sprain
Anderson left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in the third inning with a sprained left ankle.
Anderson left the game after trying to field a groundball off the bat of Randal Grichuk, though it is unclear how serious the injury is. He allowed two earned runs on four hits over 2.2 innings before his premature exit.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Goes six strong innings•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Good to go for start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Grabs third win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Earns second win•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Shuts down Angels•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Dominant in Bay Bridge exhibition•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...