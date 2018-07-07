Athletics' Brett Anderson: Decision on status likely Saturday
The Athletics are likely to make a decision Saturday on whether Anderson (shoulder) will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Nashville or be activated off the disabled list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson has already put in a heavy workload with the Sounds, making three rehab appearances and logging 13.1 innings in the process. The left-hander was solid in his most recent outing on Tuesday, recording five strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Anderson last pitched with the big-league club in mid-May, so the team may ultimately want to give him one more turn at the minor-league level after what has been a relatively extended absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Throws 81 pitches in third rehab start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Next rehab appearance set•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Hit hard in rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Rehab start moved to Thursday•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Scheduled for five-inning rehab start•
-
Athletics' Brett Anderson: Impressive in first rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...