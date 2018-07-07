The Athletics are likely to make a decision Saturday on whether Anderson (shoulder) will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Nashville or be activated off the disabled list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Anderson has already put in a heavy workload with the Sounds, making three rehab appearances and logging 13.1 innings in the process. The left-hander was solid in his most recent outing on Tuesday, recording five strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Anderson last pitched with the big-league club in mid-May, so the team may ultimately want to give him one more turn at the minor-league level after what has been a relatively extended absence.