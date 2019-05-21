Athletics' Brett Anderson: Diagnosed with cervical strain
Anderson left Monday night's game against the Indians with a cervical strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Anderson left the contest with one out in the sixth inning Monday, and after further evaluation, it's been determined that he suffered a cervical strain. A timeline for his return has yet to be revealed.
